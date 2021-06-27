UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insignificant Number Of Dengue Cases Reported; Dr. Faiza

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Insignificant number of dengue cases reported; Dr. Faiza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal said that the number of dengue patients was insignificant as compared to the previous years in Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP here Sunday, she informed that only 2 patients were reported in the district, adding the Health Department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue.

The CEO said that anti-dengue activities would not be compromised despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation and SOPs regarding C-19 would also be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety.

Dr. Faiza stressed the need for adopting precautionary measures to protect themselves from the lethal mosquito. She said that fumigation and spray of cattle would be carried out at the entry and exit points of the city and at cattle markets for prevention of Congo virus ahead of Eid Ul Azha.

/395

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Rawalpindi Congo Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

UAE launches &#039;Future Partnerships&#039; initi ..

11 minutes ago

Sarah Al Amiri visits Dubai Science Park, meets se ..

56 minutes ago

UAE to host new international cricket league title ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

2 hours ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.