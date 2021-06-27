Insignificant number of dengue cases reported; Dr. Faiza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal said that the number of dengue patients was insignificant as compared to the previous years in Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP here Sunday, she informed that only 2 patients were reported in the district, adding the Health Department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue.

The CEO said that anti-dengue activities would not be compromised despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation and SOPs regarding C-19 would also be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety.

Dr. Faiza stressed the need for adopting precautionary measures to protect themselves from the lethal mosquito. She said that fumigation and spray of cattle would be carried out at the entry and exit points of the city and at cattle markets for prevention of Congo virus ahead of Eid Ul Azha.

