Insolence Of The Holy Prophet (PBUH) By Hindutva Goons In Srinagar Unacceptable: Jaral

Published June 07, 2024

President of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Forum, Mirza Asif Jaral has said that the insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the Hindutva goons in Srinagar was unacceptable and the Muslims would not allow anyone to insult our religion and would strongly protest if Indian did not arrest the culprits

In a statement received from Paris, France here Friday, Mirza Asif Jaral said that the so-called democratic country India had committed serious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that demanded serious notice of the violations by the international community.

"The lives of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris are at the mercy of extremist Hindutva forces and the massacre of innocent people in the custody of Indian forces has become a routine," Jaral said.

Mirza Asif Jaral said that in India, Modi has faced defeat in the Lok Sabha election due to anti-Islamic and anti-Pakistan politics, and Bharatiya Janata Party has always spread poison against minorities, especially Muslims.

Modi has spread hatred by politicizing issues like Muslims, Kashmir and Pakistan, he added.

He said that the United Nations should help Kashmiris to get justice by giving up their double standard and should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue for sustainable peace in the South Asian subcontinent.

