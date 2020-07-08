UrduPoint.com
Inspection Campaign Begins Against Sell Of Prohibited, Low-quality Material At Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi Division has commenced an "inspection campaign" at all the stalls in different stations of Karachi division.

The campaign aims at intrusive inspection of all the stalls in order to sniff out low quality and prohibited materials present there, according to a news release on Wednesday.

In this regard a holistic checking of all the stalls at Cantonment station Karachi was carried out. The inspection revealed selling of cigarettes at some stalls which are absolutely prohibited at railway stations and low quality drinking water was also found.

The DCO Karachi confiscated all the prohibited and low quality material under his supervision there at some stalls.

The low quality cigarettes were set ablaze under the direction of DCO and fine was also imposed on all the stall-holders selling such items.

DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer said that inspection campaign was a sort of public safety measure taken by the Railways and it would be continued till complete elimination of all the low quality and prohibited items from the stalls of Karachi division.

"The inspection campaign will be intensified in the coming days with strict penalties for all those violating the standards of health safety at stations" remarked DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer.

