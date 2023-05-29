Inspection committee of NAEAC visits Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The inspection committee of the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) conducted a visit to the University of Sargodha (UoS) on Monday.

The committee's visit aimed to assess the academic quality, infrastructure, and overall standards at the College of Agriculture, University of Sargodha.

The University had requested the NAEAC to review and approve the Departments of Animal Sciences, Agriculture Economics, Extension Agriculture, Soil Sciences and the Department of food Sciences and Technology.

Secretary Council of NAEAC Dr Abdul Ghaffar, accompanied by a team of esteemed experts, toured various facilities of the agriculture college, examined the educational resources, and engaged in productive discussions with the faculty members and administrative staff.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas shared significant updates with the delegation, emphasizing his commitment to university development.

He said, "The College of Agriculture features modern laboratories and agricultural research nurseries. Notably, a citrus research institute is being built with an investment of 550 million.'' He highlighted the shift to solar energy, the introduction of electric buses for student transportation, and the initiation of a housing society project.

Dr Abbas underlined the university's focus on internationalization through the establishment of an external linkages office, enabling enrollment of international students.

Dr. Abdul Ghaffar expressed his appreciation for the University of Sargodha's dedication to maintaining high standards in agricultural education. He praised the efforts of the faculty, administration, and students in promoting an environment of excellence and innovation within the College of Agriculture.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presented souvenirs to the members of the delegation.