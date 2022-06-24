UrduPoint.com

Inspection Drive, Registration Program Of Private Schools Ends: Kabir Afridi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Inspection Drive and Registration Program of Private Schools Regulatory Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday came to an end.

According to detail, a seven-day special inspection drive and registration program was started in Swabi, Mardan and Nowshera districts for registration and renewal of schools under the supervision of Managing Director PSRA Kabir Afridi on special instructions of Provincial Education Minister Shahram Tarakai.

The drive and registration have successfully concluded with the renovation of 565 schools, upgradation of 37 schools, registration of 58 schools and amalgamation of 8 schools. Teams inspected hundreds of schools including 118 schools in Nowshera district renewal, 16 self-gradations, 18 school registrations while three schools were merged.

Similarly, in Mardan district 249 schools were renovated, nine schools self-graded, 20 during the visit of PSRA teams in Swabi district, 198 schools were renewed, 37 schools were upgraded, 58 were registered and 8 schools were merged.

Private Schools Regulatory Authority Managing Afridi Kabir Afridi while talking to APP said that a special inspection drive program is the goal to bring all schools together and improve the education system.

He said"The government wants to provide facilities to the students studying in private schools at different levels so that the future of the children of these schools can be brightened and the school administration can also benefit from these facilities."

