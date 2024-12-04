Open Menu

Inspection Of All Vehicles Under Anti-smog Plan To Be Completed Till Jan 30

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30

The Punjab government has decided to inspect all government and private vehicles under the anti-smog plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to inspect all government and private vehicles under the anti-smog plan.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it has been made mandatory for all vehicles across the province to obtain fitness certificates.

According to the plan, both light and heavy transport vehicles are now required to acquire certification from the Vehicle Fitness Authority.

In this regard, directives have been sent to all provincial secretaries and commissioners throughout Punjab.

The Punjab government has also issued a notification mandating fitness certification for all vehicles used by ministries and their subordinate departments.

A deadline of January 30 has been set, and all ministries and departments have been instructed to ensure vehicle inspections are completed by this date.

The decision comes as vehicle emissions are a significant contributor to smog, with the increasing number of vehicles negatively impacting the environment and public health.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles Vehicle January All From Government

Recent Stories

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on wo ..

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working

1 minute ago
 Drought hits food access for 26 million in souther ..

Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN

2 minutes ago
 15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islam ..

Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds

2 minutes ago
 Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agric ..

Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector

7 minutes ago
 Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schem ..

Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi

2 seconds ago
PSDF launches skills development programme for tra ..

PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders

3 seconds ago
 LDA's commercial, residential plots, sites auction ..

LDA's commercial, residential plots, sites auctioned

3 minutes ago
 Huzaifa five-fer propels Pakistan U19 to third suc ..

Huzaifa five-fer propels Pakistan U19 to third successive win

3 minutes ago
 Gandapur challenges terrorism clauses against him

Gandapur challenges terrorism clauses against him

3 minutes ago
 Ombudsman office resolves 115 complaints in Nov 20 ..

Ombudsman office resolves 115 complaints in Nov 2024

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review performance of NHA

Meeting held to review performance of NHA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan