Inspection Of All Vehicles Under Anti-smog Plan To Be Completed Till Jan 30
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 07:14 PM
The Punjab government has decided to inspect all government and private vehicles under the anti-smog plan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to inspect all government and private vehicles under the anti-smog plan.
On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it has been made mandatory for all vehicles across the province to obtain fitness certificates.
According to the plan, both light and heavy transport vehicles are now required to acquire certification from the Vehicle Fitness Authority.
In this regard, directives have been sent to all provincial secretaries and commissioners throughout Punjab.
The Punjab government has also issued a notification mandating fitness certification for all vehicles used by ministries and their subordinate departments.
A deadline of January 30 has been set, and all ministries and departments have been instructed to ensure vehicle inspections are completed by this date.
The decision comes as vehicle emissions are a significant contributor to smog, with the increasing number of vehicles negatively impacting the environment and public health.
