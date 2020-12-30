Inspection of flour mills begins to curb hoarding

TIMERGARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration have started inspection of flour mills to ensure easy supply of 'atta' to consumers on Govt subsidized rate and curb hoarding.

On directives of Secretary food and Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, Kashif Ihsan, District Food Controller inspected Al-Faisal and Anjuman flour mills and checked quality and prices of the commodity.

The record of these flour mills checked besides distribution of subsidized flour to markets and consumers.

The mills owners were directed to avoid hoarding and profiteering, otherwise strict action would be taken against violators.