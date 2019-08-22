UrduPoint.com
Inspection Of Security Measures For Muharram

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:38 PM

Inspection of security measures for Muharram

District Police Officer Kohat captain (R) Wahid Mehmood has inspected security measures around Imambargah and has also inspected the routes of processions during Muharram ul Harram

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Kohat captain (R) Wahid Mehmood has inspected security measures around Imambargah and has also inspected the routes of processions during Muharram ul Harram.

DPO has inspected CCTV cameras installed there in and around mosques and also held meetings with police force deployed there, said a press release here.

He has also held meetings with administrators and patrons of Imambargah and has assure them regarding provision of security during Muharram and has directed them to stay in touch with police department.

DPO Kohat has expressed his satisfaction over existing security measures after the inspection.

