Inspection Of Shops And Hotels In Kohat

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:42 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Tahir Ali has inspected hotels, restaurants, bakeries and different shops situated on Bannu road of Kohat here on Wednesday, on orders of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Tahir Ali has inspected hotels, restaurants, bakeries and different shops situated on Bannu road of Kohat here on Wednesday, on orders of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan.

He has arrested shopkeepers involved in different violations, there under relevant law.

Meanwhile in Marchongi area of Billitang Kohat a man and a woman was killed, their killers have managed to escape from the scene, SHO Billitang police station and his team are carrying out raids to arrest the killers. A local daily has termed murder of both in Marchongi as honor killings.

