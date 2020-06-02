Inspector Amir Dogar death saddens minister

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of In-charge CIA Lahore Inspector Amir Dogar due to coronavirus and said that the Punjab Police were working on the front-line against COVID-19, along with doctors and paramedics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of In-charge CIA Lahore Inspector Amir Dogar due to coronavirus and said that the Punjab Police were working on the front-line against COVID-19, along with doctors and paramedics.

He said that the Punjab police were putting their lives at stake for performing their duties at hospitals and quarantine centres.

Raja Basharat said that special allowance and martyr package should be given to the police personnel,who die of COVID-19.