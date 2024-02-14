Open Menu

Inspector Among 4 Cops Suspended Over Negligence

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia suspended four police officials including an inspector of Khurarianwala police station on the charge of negligence from duty.

Police Spokesman Irfan Niazi said here on Wednesday that Khurarianwala police had caught an accused Amanat, son of Charagh, a resident of Chak No 211-RB, in a terrorism case some time ago. But the accused managed to escape from the police custody when he was being taken to a court from the police station.

Taking serious notice of the incident, the CPO Faisalabad immediately suspended four police officials including Inspector Ahmad Nawaz, Sub Inspector (SI) Akram, Constable Asad and Constable Akbar Ali on the charge of negligence from duty.

The CPO also directed the superintendent police (SP) Jaranwala division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further departmental action could be taken against the responsible.

Meanwhile, special police teams were constituted on the CPO orders which had started investigation for re-arrest of the escaping accused, the spokesman added.

