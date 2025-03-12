Open Menu

Inspector Awarded President’s Police Medal

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Inspector awarded President’s Police Medal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Inspector Javed Hasnain was awarded the President’s Police Medal (Tamgha-e-Shujaat) for his extraordinary courage and bravery in the line of duty.

The award was presented by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in recognition of Inspector Hasnain’s fearless efforts in combating crime.

In November 2023, Inspector Javed and his police team swiftly responded to an emergency 15 call, where six armed robbers had taken a family hostage in College Block, Iqbal Town.

Displaying exceptional professionalism and swift action, the police force eliminated all the robbers, ensuring the safe rescue of the hostages. The criminals, identified as Mohsin alias Gogi, Waseem son of Sharif, Imran son of Allah Ditta, Noman son of Abdul Majeed, and two individuals named Ali Raza, were notorious offenders from Mian Channu, wanted in over 25 criminal cases.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana lauded Inspector Javed Hasnain and his team for their unwavering commitment to public safety.

