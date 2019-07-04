Inspector embraces martyrdom, two injured as PTM leaders opened fire on raiding team-DIG

A security official embraced martyrdom and two received injuries when a team of law enforcers raided a house in Bannu Township during wee hours of Thursday to arrest three leaders of Pastun Tahafiz Movement (PTM) over violation of section 144, banning holding of public rally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A security official embraced martyrdom and two received injuries when a team of law enforcers raided a house in Bannu Township during wee hours of Thursday to arrest three leaders of Pastun Tahafiz Movement (PTM) over violation of section 144, banning holding of public rally.

Addressing a press conference after the incident, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Abdullah Khan and DPO, Yasir Afridi said security team raided a house in Bannu Township for arresting the PTM leaders.

They said the PTM leaders in response to the raid opened fire on Police team which resulted in martyrdom of a Police Inspector, Zaheer and injury to two others.

All the three PTM leaders were arrested by Police force and also recovered two pistols from their possession.

The PTM leaders, they continued, had violated section 144 imposed against holding of public rally. The PTM leaders had also made inciting speeches during the public rally against government institutions and were wanted to the Police in five different cases.