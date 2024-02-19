Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt Visits PSCA
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, here on Monday.
On this occasion, the IG Gilgit Baltistan paid a visit to various departments of PSCA. Afzal Mahmood Butt inspected the city monitoring from the Safe City Operations and Monitoring Center. He appreciated the performance of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and said that Safe City projects are being implemented in 6 cities in Gilgit Baltistan.
The Managing Director of PSCA said that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority will assist in establishing a modern safe city network in Gilgit Baltistan. The Emergency 15 police helpline is being digitized, and citizens' locations will be visible on call. Modern Safe City infrastructure is being extended to 18 more districts in Punjab. At the end of the visit, a commemorative shield was presented to IG Gilgit Baltistan by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.
Recent Stories
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM
Child falls to death in water tank
First Lady advocates floral art therapy
Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results
Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..
2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi
South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour
Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM10 minutes ago
-
Child falls to death in water tank10 minutes ago
-
First Lady advocates floral art therapy10 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar7 minutes ago
-
Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP7 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framework: Abdul Ghafoor B ..7 minutes ago
-
2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO11 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour11 minutes ago
-
Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh31 minutes ago
-
BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB31 minutes ago
-
686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal31 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by shooting relative31 minutes ago