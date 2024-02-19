Open Menu

Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt Visits PSCA

February 19, 2024

Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt visits PSCA

Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Inspector General Gilgit Baltistan Afzal Mahmood Butt visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, here on Monday.

On this occasion, the IG Gilgit Baltistan paid a visit to various departments of PSCA. Afzal Mahmood Butt inspected the city monitoring from the Safe City Operations and Monitoring Center. He appreciated the performance of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and said that Safe City projects are being implemented in 6 cities in Gilgit Baltistan.

The Managing Director of PSCA said that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority will assist in establishing a modern safe city network in Gilgit Baltistan. The Emergency 15 police helpline is being digitized, and citizens' locations will be visible on call. Modern Safe City infrastructure is being extended to 18 more districts in Punjab. At the end of the visit, a commemorative shield was presented to IG Gilgit Baltistan by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

