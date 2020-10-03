Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi visits Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday visited Mardan and directed the police to play role for the protection and safety of people and their property.

DIG Sher Akbar and DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan briefed the IGP about the investigation of Jaj Bazar Mardan blast.

The Police chief said investigation was back bone of the policing and directed to make all out efforts to streamline police investigations on modern lines.

The IGP said that safety of people and their property were included in the first priority of police. He said that no stone would be leaved unturned for the people's safety.

Dr Sanaullah pointed out that police profession was full of challenges and particularly maintaining peace and tranquility.

The police chief said that the courageous police officials of KP rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror as well as corona pandemic for the sake of country and people.