Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Directs Officers To Enhance Citizen Services

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 10:07 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over an important meeting on Tuesday with officers from the Operations Division. Zonal SPs, SDPOs, and Investigation in-charges participated in the meeting

An official told APP that the IGP Rizvi reviewed the overall investigation system and the status of pending cases. He issued directives to make the investigation process more effective and ensure the arrest of absconders in ongoing cases.

He stressed the need to equip the investigation process with modern technology to meet the demands of changing times and instructed that all cases must be resolved on merit.

He stated that the renewal of the investigation wing aims to make the system timely, transparent, and merit-based.

IGP Rizvi underlined the importance of conducting thorough investigations to tighten the noose around criminal elements and help eliminate crime from society. "Our duty is to uproot crime," he remarked.

IGP Rizvi reminded officers to honor the oath they took when they wore the uniform and emphasized the importance of respecting citizens. He urged all officers to work toward dismantling criminal groups and intensify the crackdown against drug-related offenses.

He also directed that SPs and SDPOs must ensure easy access for citizens to their offices for registering complaints and to actively promote community-friendly policing.

IGP Rizvi encouraged officers to visit markets, business hubs, and worship places to ensure crime-fighting efforts are strengthened through public cooperation.

