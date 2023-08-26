Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives cash awards to 40 instructors

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave away cash awards and certificates of appreciation to 40 instructors at a ceremony, held at the Central Police Office, here on Saturday.

The instructors and police officers from Police Training College Chung Lahore, Training College Sihala Rawalpindi, Police Training school Farooqabad and Multan participated in the event.

Addressing the instructors, the IGP said the training curriculum of the police force had been upgraded according to modern requirements, similarly the training steps and performance evaluation mechanisms of the force had also been digitalised.

Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah participated in the event.