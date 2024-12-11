Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar visits CPO complex, reviews operational capabilities

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, conducted an extensive visit to the newly established CPO Complex in Multan, reviewing its infrastructure and operational capabilities.

The visit was accompanied by senior officials, including Additional IG South Punjab, RPO Multan, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, CPO Multan, CTO, and other officers.

During the visit, Dr. Usman Anwar inspected various departments, including the SSP Operations and Investigation Offices, Organized Crime Unit, Police Service Center, CTO Office, Traffic Police FM Radio Station, and other key facilities within the complex. He interacted with officers and staff, emphasizing the importance of a conducive working environment and efficient service delivery to citizens.

The IGP expressed satisfaction with the quality of services being provided to both staff and the public in these state-of-the-art offices. He commended the infrastructure development, highlighting its role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of police operations.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed all personnel to ensure the highest standards of service and justice for citizens. He reiterated the Punjab Police's commitment to leveraging advanced facilities to improve public safety and address the concerns of the community promptly.

