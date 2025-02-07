Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regarding crime control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important review meeting on crime control at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The meeting was attended via video link by Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Investigation Lahore.

During the meeting, the IGP reviewed the performance of districts in combating inter-provincial drug trafficking, organized gangs, and heinous crimes.

Regional and district police officers briefed on their performance in controlling organized crime. Suggestions were presented for improving the performance and effectiveness of the force in controlling organized crime.

The meeting also discussed the centralization of the working system and expanding its scope at the provincial level to enhance the fight against organized crime.

At the district level, challenges concerning CIA human resources, logistics, transport, uniform SOPs, TORs, and other operational issues were discussed.

The IG Punjab directed the officers to establish a centralized database for tackling drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping, vehicle theft, as well as the arrest of proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals. He further added that with a provincial mechanism for organized crime control and effective coordination, there will be an improvement in eliminating organized crimes across all districts.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG Investigation Punjab Azhar Akram, Additional IG Logistics, DIG Headquarters Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Establishment-II Captain (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Umar, AIG Logistics Abdullah Lak, and AIG Operations.