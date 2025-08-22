Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar Pays Tribute To Martyred Cops
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, paid glowing tribute on the first martyrdom anniversary of the 12 police personnel who sacrificed their lives during a bandits’ attack at Katcha Macha
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, paid glowing tribute on the first martyrdom anniversary of the 12 police personnel who sacrificed their lives during a bandits’ attack at Katcha Macha.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP said, "We salute the great sons who laid down their lives in the line of duty and their families." He recalled that on this day last year, 12 Punjab Police personnel attained martyrdom in a firing incident carried out by Katcha bandits.
The bandits took advantage of the darkness of night to launch a cowardly surprise attack. The police operation against the Katcha bandits will continue with full force and the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain.
The Punjab Police spokesperson further shared the Names of the martyrs: Head Constable Nazir Abbas, Constables Muhammad Imran, Rashid Mahmood, Muhammad Sajid, Zahid Hussain, Anas Sattar, Abdullah bin Mazhar, Muhammad Ahmad, Raja Kanwal, Muhammad Munir and two other constables.
Recent Stories
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota
One killed in Quetta firing
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU
Islamabad to launch door-to-door survey, mobile App for citizen safety, planning
Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief
Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers5 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH5 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota5 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing5 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations5 minutes ago
-
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 MW of electricity.23 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch door-to-door survey, mobile App for citizen safety, planning1 second ago
-
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus10 minutes ago
-
PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal10 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar pays tribute to martyred cops1 minute ago
-
18 killed, 1,547 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago