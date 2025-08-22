Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar pays tribute to martyred cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, paid glowing tribute on the first martyrdom anniversary of the 12 police personnel who sacrificed their lives during a bandits’ attack at Katcha Macha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, paid glowing tribute on the first martyrdom anniversary of the 12 police personnel who sacrificed their lives during a bandits’ attack at Katcha Macha.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP said, "We salute the great sons who laid down their lives in the line of duty and their families." He recalled that on this day last year, 12 Punjab Police personnel attained martyrdom in a firing incident carried out by Katcha bandits.

The bandits took advantage of the darkness of night to launch a cowardly surprise attack. The police operation against the Katcha bandits will continue with full force and the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further shared the Names of the martyrs: Head Constable Nazir Abbas, Constables Muhammad Imran, Rashid Mahmood, Muhammad Sajid, Zahid Hussain, Anas Sattar, Abdullah bin Mazhar, Muhammad Ahmad, Raja Kanwal, Muhammad Munir and two other constables.