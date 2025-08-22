Open Menu

Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar Pays Tribute To Martyred Cops

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar pays tribute to martyred cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, paid glowing tribute on the first martyrdom anniversary of the 12 police personnel who sacrificed their lives during a bandits’ attack at Katcha Macha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, paid glowing tribute on the first martyrdom anniversary of the 12 police personnel who sacrificed their lives during a bandits’ attack at Katcha Macha.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP said, "We salute the great sons who laid down their lives in the line of duty and their families." He recalled that on this day last year, 12 Punjab Police personnel attained martyrdom in a firing incident carried out by Katcha bandits.

The bandits took advantage of the darkness of night to launch a cowardly surprise attack. The police operation against the Katcha bandits will continue with full force and the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further shared the Names of the martyrs: Head Constable Nazir Abbas, Constables Muhammad Imran, Rashid Mahmood, Muhammad Sajid, Zahid Hussain, Anas Sattar, Abdullah bin Mazhar, Muhammad Ahmad, Raja Kanwal, Muhammad Munir and two other constables.

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veteri ..

Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers

5 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verif ..

Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..

5 minutes ago
 Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj q ..

Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota

5 minutes ago
 One killed in Quetta firing

One killed in Quetta firing

5 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different op ..

Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations

5 minutes ago
 In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the proje ..

In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..

23 minutes ago
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

27 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

18 minutes ago
 Islamabad to launch door-to-door survey, mobile Ap ..

Islamabad to launch door-to-door survey, mobile App for citizen safety, planning

1 second ago
 Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: ..

Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC

10 minutes ago
 Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in f ..

Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flo ..

Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan