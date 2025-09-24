Open Menu

Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Issues Relief Orders On Cops' Requests

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 10:26 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare, and administrative matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare, and administrative matters.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued immediate directives for relief in several cases. On the request for medical financial assistance of ASI Imdad Ali, Dr. Usman directed the Additional IG Welfare & Finance to provide support. For Lady Constable Yasmeen Kanwal’s transfer posting request, he instructed DIG Establishment-II to provide relief.

Similarly, on the requests related to service status of Driver Constables Saif Ullah and Umar Hayat, the IGP directed DIG Establishment-I to resolve the matter. For the relieving of Inspectors Muhammad Gulfam and Muhammad Qasim, he instructed Additional IG Punjab to take action.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the welfare of the police force and their families remains his top priority, and assured that all possible measures are being taken in this regard.

