Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar Approves Rs 3.25m For Treatment Of Injured Police Ghazis

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, on Monday approved Rs 3.25 million for the medical treatment of police Ghazis injured in the line of duty across various districts, including Lahore.

Sharing the details, the spokesperson said that Rs. 1.5 million has been given to injured Inspector Kaswar Usman for medical expenses. Injured Constable Faisal Shahzad was provided Rs. 1 million, injured Head Constable Abdul Rehman was given Rs. 0.5 million, while injured Constable Nauman Ullah was provided Rs.

0.25 million.

The Compensation Award Committee, headed by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Imran Arshad, approved the release of funds.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman said that the best medical treatment and early recovery of police Ghazis is the top priority and every possible support will be provided for the purpose. Dr. Usman directed the supervisory officers to leave no stone unturned for the best health and welfare of the Ghazi police officials.

