LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has assigned the task of taking timely measures to all circle officers of province to address complaints of people without any delay.

He was visiting the 1787 Complaint Management Center at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday after listening to complaints of citizens.

The IGP Punjab warned the circle officers saying that the officers who deliberately exhibit irresponsibility in resolving complaints of citizens would not only be removed from the field posting but also departmental and legal action would be taken against them. The IGP warned the SDPO Sadar Muzaffargarh over delay in registering an FIR and said that he should not only deliver the copy of the FIR immediately at the complainant's home but also recover the stolen goods as soon as possible.

The IGP Punjab directed that all the circle officers should complete the pending applications in the police stations under their control as soon as possible. He said that serious complaints of citizens would be heard by he himself and the DIG IAB on daily basis at 1787 Complaint Center, while DIG IAB would be in constant touch with RPOs and DPOs for follow-up of these complaints until the citizen's problem was solved.

DIG IAB Syed Amin Bukhari, AIG Complaints Shakirullah Shahid and AIG Inspection Shoaib Khurram Janbaz and other officers were also present on this occasion.