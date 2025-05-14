Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar lauds DSP for over 7,000 blood donations

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar lauded DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar of Gujranwala for his efforts in organising blood donations for patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar lauded DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar of Gujranwala for his efforts in organising blood donations for patients

suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

AIG Welfare Abdul Rahim Shirazi and PSO to IG Punjab SP Hamza Amanullah were also present.

The IG said, “Officers like DSP Imran Abbas are a beacon of inspiration for the entire police

force.”

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab police, DSP Imran Abbas has collected more

than 7,000 blood donations over the past three-and-a-half years.

Imran said that the collected blood donations, primarily from Punjab Police personnel, are provided

to various organisations in need.

Dr Usman Anwar shared that children of Punjab Police employees affected by thalassemia and hemophilia are given quarterly financial support of Rs 45,000. This year alone, over Rs 7 million has been allocated for such children, while last year, more than Rs 27.3 million was spent in this regard.