Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issues relief orders on various cops' requests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:35 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued on-the-spot directives for immediate relief in several cases. On request of Sub-Inspector Kaleem Ullah, DIG Establishment-I was directed to provide relief. On the request for recruitment of the son of martyred Constable Asif Ali, AIG Admin was directed to provide relief.
Upon the financial assistance request of the mother of martyred Constable Farukh Imran, DIG Welfare & Finance was directed to provide relief. On the financial assistance request of the father of martyred Constable Muhammad Nouman, DIG Welfare & Finance was instructed to provide relief.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.
