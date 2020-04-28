UrduPoint.com
Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir Approves SPU Officials Promotion Policy

Tue 28th April 2020

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir Tuesday approved the promotion policy for officials of the Special Protection Unit (SPU)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir Tuesday approved the promotion policy for officials of the Special Protection Unit (SPU).

While presiding over a session at Central Police Office (CPO) here, he said that the SPU was mainly responsible for protection of foreigners, especially the Chinese experts, working at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He urged the SPU officers and officials to perform their duties with more commitment, hard work, high alert and diligence.

The IGP said that departmental promotion was fundamental right of the SPU officials in accordance with merit, seniority and good character.

He said that in view of different challenges, facing the SPU officials, new standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be formed for the officials deputed for security of the CPEC projects. He said that in the wake of coronavirus crisis, the SPU officials should be provided with face masks, hand sanitizers, protective kits, along with other equipment, immediately as protection of officials from the pandemic was among top priorities of the Police Department.

During the session, SPU Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Umar Sheikh gave briefing about professional objectives, performance and challenges faced by the special unit.

