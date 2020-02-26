Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam orders establishment Crime Scene Units in all districts of province

Orders Establishment Crime Scene Units In All Districts Of Province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday ordered establishment of Crime Scene Units in all districts of the province following the success of the unit in Karachi.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office, he appreciated the AIGP Forensic Division Sindh and his team for excellent performance of the crime scene unit of Karachi, said a statement.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said the cooperation of journalists and citizens during the police operations at the crime scenes was commendable.

Sindh Police Chief added that collection of evidence from crime scene was extremely important. Sindh Police was going to hold training workshops for journalists to make crime scene safe and secure for them.

The meeting was briefed by the AIGP Forensic Division.