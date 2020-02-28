- Home
Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Takes Notice Of Bottle Bomb Attack In PIB Colony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday taking notice of a bottle bomb attack on a private clinic in PIB Colony area of the city, sought detailed report regarding the incident from SSP- East.
He took the notice over media reports and directed the SSP to ensure proper investigations covering all the aspects into the incident, said a statement.
Sindh Police chief asked to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved.