Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon visits forensic division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday paid a detailed visit to the Forensic Division of Sindh Police located in Garden South and reviewed all details of forensic science equipment and other modern equipment in various aspects of the investigation department.

Additional IGP Investigation Munir Ahmed Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, AIGP Forensic Samiullah Soomro briefed the IGP Sindh about the FSL, fingerprint forgery sections and other modern devices available in the office and their importance in taking the investigation and progress of the cases to their logical conclusion.

He also told about the process of departmental promotions of the staff along with other necessary equipment required by the forensic division.

IGP Sindh ordered to forward recommendations containing actionable suggestions regarding staff issues including additional equipment required for the Forensic Division.