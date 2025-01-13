- Home
- Pakistan
- Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Islamabad prioritizes resolving public griev ..
Inspector General Of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Islamabad Prioritizes Resolving Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 08:37 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, emphasized that resolving public grievances is a top priority during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held at the Central Police Office, on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, emphasized that resolving public grievances is a top priority during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held at the Central Police Office, on Monday.
A public relation officer told APP that during the khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.
IGP Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for my citizens, IGP said.
IG Rizvi further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.
On this occasion, the IG said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.
Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificial intelligence
President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for eliminating terrorist ..
AJK President suggests Norway's mediatory role to help resolve the Kashmir confl ..
Security Forces Achieve Major Victory in Balochistan, Eliminating 27 Terrorists
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Islamabad prioritizes re ..
ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture
Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary
Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 16
Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles
KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM
ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for eliminating terrorists2 minutes ago
-
Security Forces Achieve Major Victory in Balochistan, Eliminating 27 Terrorists2 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Islamabad prioritizes resolving public griev ..2 minutes ago
-
ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture27 minutes ago
-
Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary27 minutes ago
-
Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 1627 minutes ago
-
Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles27 minutes ago
-
ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza27 minutes ago
-
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA27 minutes ago
-
District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 202427 minutes ago
-
20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seized27 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons27 minutes ago