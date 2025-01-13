Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Islamabad prioritizes resolving public grievances

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 08:37 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, emphasized that resolving public grievances is a top priority during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held at the Central Police Office, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, emphasized that resolving public grievances is a top priority during a Khuli Katchery (open court) held at the Central Police Office, on Monday.

A public relation officer told APP that during the khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.

IGP Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for my citizens, IGP said.

IG Rizvi further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, the IG said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.

