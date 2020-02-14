Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbassi visits South Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbassi on Friday in a daylong visit here reviewed the policing system in the newly merged districts.

The KP police chief eulogized the services of Levis and Khasadar force along with Pakistan armed forces for the restoration of peace in the merged areas. The IGP announced Shuhada package for the heirs of Levis and Khasadar martyred during war against terrorism.