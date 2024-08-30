Open Menu

Inspector General Of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar Meets Police Officials Skilled In Fine Arts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar meets police officials skilled in fine arts

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, met with talented police officers skilled in fine arts at the Central Police Office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, met with talented police officers skilled in fine arts at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

Traffic Warden Imtiaz and Dolphin Officer Gul Zain presented their artwork to the IG.

Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated them on the outstanding reception of their artwork received at the National College of Arts (NCA) exhibition. He also announced commendation certificates for both officers.

Previously, NCA Principal Murtaza Jafri awarded special medals and certificates to the officers for their exceptional artwork.

Traffic Warden Imtiaz and Dolphin Officer Gul Zain completed their diplomas from NCA under departmental scholarships. Their sketches, landscapes, cityscapes, and calligraphy pieces now adorn the Central Police Office.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, the artwork displayed on all floor walls of the Central Police Office was created by these two officers.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fine All From

Recent Stories

Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reser ..

Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..

6 minutes ago
 Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana ..

Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light

20 minutes ago
 107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed ..

107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day

9 minutes ago
 Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

9 minutes ago
 KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of s ..

KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region

9 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi gri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of fami ..

9 minutes ago
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM ..

Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction

9 minutes ago
 River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its cre ..

River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..

27 minutes ago
 Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply s ..

Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus i ..

PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advance ..

Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..

1 hour ago
 The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immi ..

The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan