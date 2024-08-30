Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar meets police officials skilled in fine arts

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, met with talented police officers skilled in fine arts at the Central Police Office here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, met with talented police officers skilled in fine arts at the Central Police Office here on Friday.
Traffic Warden Imtiaz and Dolphin Officer Gul Zain presented their artwork to the IG.
Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated them on the outstanding reception of their artwork received at the National College of Arts (NCA) exhibition. He also announced commendation certificates for both officers.
Previously, NCA Principal Murtaza Jafri awarded special medals and certificates to the officers for their exceptional artwork.
Traffic Warden Imtiaz and Dolphin Officer Gul Zain completed their diplomas from NCA under departmental scholarships. Their sketches, landscapes, cityscapes, and calligraphy pieces now adorn the Central Police Office.
According to Punjab Police spokesperson, the artwork displayed on all floor walls of the Central Police Office was created by these two officers.
