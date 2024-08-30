Open Menu

Inspector General Of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Issues Over 1.75m For Cops' Medical Expenses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released additional funds for medical expenses of police personnel serving in various districts, including Lahore.

According to details, over 1.75 million rupees have been released for medical expenses of police employees suffering from serious illnesses such as cancer, liver, and kidney diseases.

Constable Irshad Ahmed from Rajanpur received 1 million rupees for a liver transplant operation. Ghazi Constable Inam Ali from Rawalpindi was given 500,000 rupees for major surgery and a prosthetic leg. Retired Sub-Inspector Abdul Qayyum received 250,000 rupees for his wife's cancer treatment.

The case for the medical expenses of Sub-Inspector Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed's wife has been instructed to be resubmitted through the CPO Rawalpindi, and they have been advised to contact PKLI for further treatment.

The IG Punjab has also issued instructions for fund disbursement for police employees' cases following scrutiny by the Welfare Management Committee. He said that the health welfare of police employees is a top priority and that further measures will continue. He also directed that RPOs and DPOs send health welfare cases to the Central Police Office with complete documentation.

