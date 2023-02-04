Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directs to enhance security, other arrangements at Police Lines

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to further improve the security arrangements in all police lines of the province and also improve the quality of all facilities including mess menu and residential barracks for the personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to further improve the security arrangements in all police lines of the province and also improve the quality of all facilities including mess menu and residential barracks for the personnel.

He directed that measures should be taken in consultation with retired officers such as Qalb-e-Abbas and Mushtaq Sukhera who had been served as SP headquarters to improve the food quality in mess and residential barracks.

He stressed that while selecting the food menu, suggestions of the police personnel should also be taken into consideration.

The IG Punjab said that in the future, he would conduct a mandatory inspection of the residential barracks and mess of the personnel in the police lines, so all the RPOs and DPOs should check and improve the arrangements of the personnel's residential barracks and mess under their supervision.

He said that in the districts where he could not go himself, various officers from the Central Police Office would be sent to the police lines of different districts of the province for surprise visits, so all the officers should ensure timely measures under personal supervision.

The IG Punjab directed that healthy activities should be promoted in all police lines according to hygiene principles and effective use of available resources for accommodation and training of personnel should be ensured, he added.

He expressed these views on Saturday while visiting Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh along with Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and inspected the security arrangements of Police Lines, mess and residential barracks and other matters.

The SP Headquarters briefed the officers upon which the IG Punjab gave orders to further improve facilities for personnel.

IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab checked the quality of food while talking to the officials and inquired about their problems while talking to them.

IG Punjab directed the SP Headquarters to take priority measures for the convenience of the lady officials and also issued orders to solve the problems of the officials.