Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Actively Working For Higher Education, Better Future For Children Of Police Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 10:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was actively working for higher education and a better future for the children of police employees.

In a message on Saturday, he said that hundreds of police employees were giving their children higher education in the best institutions despite the harsh duty lies and adverse conditions and the talented children of police employees were becoming doctors, engineers and joining other high positions after passing the competitive exams.

The IGP said the quality of police welfare schools had been improved and the support of children of police employees was continuing through MoUs (memorandum of understanding) with various higher educational institutions. He added that a 'Punjab Police Academy' YouTube channel had been created for the preparation of the competitive examination. Very useful lectures of police officers have been uploaded on the Punjab Police academy YouTube channel, he mentioned.

He said that there was an educational website containing more than the best, easy-to-understand and useful lectures, Khan Academy website for benefiting from American and British education.

Subak.pk was the best platform for urdu medium, he added. A new feature based on children's education had been added in the Human Resource Management Information System of Punjab Police, he said. This educational feature would have links to the best educational YouTube channels.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the IT-based education system would increase the competence of children of police officers, paving the way for admission in the best institutions, adding that high positions were not only the inheritance of the children of PSP (Police Service of Pakistan) officers. These were entitled to the children of all employees.

Any employee's child could reach higher positions by getting higher education, he said and directed that all police employees should contribute to the human resource development of this country through the best education of their children so that in the coming days they could also be presented as role models to others.

