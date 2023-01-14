Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan takes notice of killing incident

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the killing of five people in firing incident over land dispute in Lodhran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the killing of five people in firing incident over land dispute in Lodhran.

The IGP Punjab directed RPO Multan for a report on the incident.

Moreover, IG Punjab ordered DPO Lodhran to investigate the incident under personal supervision and said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused.

The IG Punjab said that all aspects of the incident should be investigated and justice should be ensured to the families of the victims on a priority basis.