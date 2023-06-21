UrduPoint.com

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Holds Open Court At Central Police Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that police stations are the main center of providing justice and negligence in the service and safety of citizens would not be tolerated

He expressed these views in the 'Khuli Katchery' (open court) held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

IG Punjab said that SHOs, supervisory officers should treat the citizens with good manners and ensure full support and guidance. He said that every complaint should be heard as a personal problem and do not spare any effort for provision of justice to the aggrieved.

As per details, IG Punjab visited the open court at the Central Police Office and heard the requests of the citizens, issued orders on the spot for redressal. The IG Punjab assured the citizens of solving the problems as soon as possible.

Dr. Usman Anwar gave a deadline to the DPOs to solve the problems of the citizens within the fixed timeline and directed that the problems of the citizens should be solved immediately & justice must be ensured. He said that the problems of women, elderly, helpless citizens should be resolved on priority basis with sincere intentions.

The IG Punjab while talking to the open court staff directed to ensure the discharge of duties with good manners. He directed the staff that the complaint of every applicant who comes to the Central Police Office should be heard as his personal problem. He said that do not spare any effort in providing justice to the oppressed citizens and justice should be provided by solving the problems of the citizens at the grassroots level.

