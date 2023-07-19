Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visits three districts

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday visited Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan

He after meeting the promoted officers and officials in the three regions directed them to perform their duties with improved diligence and professionalism.

As per details, IG Punjab first arrived at Ashraf Marth Shaheed District Police Line Gujranwala and addressed the recently promoted police officers of Gujranwala region.

He during his address said that departmental promotion is the dream of every individual, the realization of which should be celebrated in a better way. The series of promotions and welfare will continue as per merit and seniority.

The IG Punjab further said that Punjab Police is a force of 1600 martyrs and 1700 ghazis, bravery medals and awards will be given to police officers who have shown bravery.

Dr. Usman Anwar also said that after the Pakistan Army, the police have sacrificed the most number of lives for the sake of peace and order in Pakistan.

He further said that behaving well brings good name to the department.

RPO Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf, CPO Gujranwala Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem, CTO Gujranwala, SP Ayesha Butt and other officers were also present on the occasion.

After completing his visit to Gujranwala, IG Punjab Dr. Usman reached Faisalabad where he participated in a function organized in honor of recently promoted officers and personnel.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, CPO Usman Akram Gondal pinned the ranks of the promoted officers and officials to the new posts.

Instructing them to perform their duties more diligently, he said that the purpose of all these welfare measures is to encourage the citizens more.

The IG Punjab further said that the safe city project has been started in three cities including Faisalabad.

The service structure of CTD has also been approved and the corporals will be promoted up to grade 19. After the health screening, the vaccination of the force and the treatment of the affected employees is going on.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that officers and personnel posted on field duty should make full use of crime prevention app and other modern applications during their performance of duty.

The IG Punjab said that steps have been taken to build houses for the heirs of martyred policemen before 2017.

Rewards, promotions, and welfare will not stop, he added.

RPO Faisalabad Dr. Abid Khan, CPO Usman Akram Gondal and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony.

After Faisalabad, the Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar arrived in Multan and also pinned the ranks to promoted officers and officials to new positions.

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Maqsoodul Hassan, RPO Multan Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry and CPO Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana were also present on the occasion.

So far 495 constables have been promoted to the rank of head constables, 390 head constables to assistant sub-inspectors, 247 assistant sub-inspectors to sub-inspectors and 39 sub-inspectors to inspectors in Multan region, he added.

The IG Punjab directed that the promoted police officers should serve the people with new zeal and ensure justice to the citizens. Anwar said that police have made more sacrifices this year than the previous.

The good performance of the police on a daily basis should be conveyed to the public through social media. IG Punjab said that the environment is being improved by aligning the police training institutes with modern facilities.

The scope of CIA is being extended to the entire Punjab to eliminate organized criminal gangs. IG Punjab further said that all resources are being utilized for the improvement of education of the children of the force. The supervisory officers should sit with the young men under them, eat with them and give all possible relief.

The IG Punjab said that all cases of robbery should be registered immediately. It is the responsibility of the police to stop the hand of every oppressor.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that a positive change should be brought about in the police stations and it should also be publicized. Utilize modern technology including crime prevention app, e-post for smart policing.

RPO Multan Captain (retd) Sohail Chaudhry said during the address that 15 children of Multan region will be able to listen due to the personal efforts of IG Punjab's welfare policy.

CPO Multan Mansoorul Haq Rana, DPO Lodhran Hussam Bin Iqbal, DPO Vehari Mohammad Essa Khan, DPO Khanewal Rana Umar Farooq and other officers were also present in the ceremony.