Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inaugurates police lodges "Sar-e-rah"

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has solved the long-standing problem of police officers and officials coming to Lahore from other districts, especially remote areas, to carry out official affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has solved the long-standing problem of police officers and officials coming to Lahore from other districts, especially remote areas, to carry out official affairs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has inaugurated police lodges "Sar-e-rah" on the upper floor of Qila Gujar Singh Police Station where the excellent arrangements have been made for the temporary stay of police officers and officials from other cities.

The IG Punjab along with Additional IG Punjab Sultan Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara visited "Sar-e-rah" Wednesday where AIG Admin Amara Athar briefed the IGP about the facilities available there.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that residence equipped with modern facilities has been arranged in police lodges entitled "Sar-e-rah" for police officers and officials coming from outside Lahore. Officers and officials coming from distant cities for High Court appearance or any professional matters will use the official residence. "Sar-e-rah" also has separate accommodation for women police officers and personnel, he added.

The IG Punjab said that all the facilities required for office affairs including computer systems, printers, fax have been arranged in "Sar-e-rah". He said that with the construction of "Sar-e-rah", long-standing problem of accommodation for the officers and officials upon their arrival in Lahore has been resolved.

Earlier, officials from Rahim Yar Khan and other remote districts had to face severe difficulties to appear before the Lahore High Court, he added.

He said that in the past late night arrival, severe weather, non-provision of facilities early in the morning used to cause problems in the professional affairs of officers and officials.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police has prepared this project with its own departmental funds without any government grant and the standard of facilities of this residence is not less than the standard of any international hotel.

The IG Punjab said that police officers can make bookings through mobile applications for staying in ""Sar-e-rah", the quality of facilities available here will be maintained with effective management and monitoring system.