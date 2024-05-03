Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar meets police employees, their families

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

After listening to the requests and applications presented by the police employees, the IGP Punjab issued orders for immediate relief. He said that the police force is like a family, taking care of the needs of all members and providing them with all possible relief is among the top priorities.

He directed the Additional IG Welfare to provide relief on the requests submitted by the families of martyred constable Yasir Mehmood and Najeebullah.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed the AIG Admin to provide relief on the applications of the sons of ASI Shahroz Waqar (deceased) and Naib Qasid Mirza Iftikhar Baig to be recruited as junior clerks in the department.

The IG Punjab directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief on the request of the widow of Head Constable Liaquat Ali for financial assistance.

He directed the Additional IG Establishment Punjab to provide relief on merit on the request of Inspector Muhammad Bashir for transfer to another district, while the promotion request of Constable Muhammad Usman of Lahore Police was sent to CCPO Lahore for consideration.

He issued relief orders on remaining applications related to welfare and recruitment presented by police employees and their families.

He said that all the officers should take immediate action on the applications submitted by the employees or their families and send the reports to the CPO. He said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority, all possible measures are being taken in this regard.