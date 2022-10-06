UrduPoint.com

Inspector General Police Takes Notice Of The Incident Of Inhumane Treatment And Video Making Of The Accused Detained In Badami Bagh Police Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Thursday took notice of the incident of inhumane treatment and video making of the accused detained in Badami Bagh police station and directed the capital city police officer to submit the report in this regard.

Lahore Police had already suspended the station house officer Badami Bagh involved in this incident.

IG Faisal Shahkar had ordered SSP Investigation Lahore to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Further action would be taken in the light of inquiry, he added.

The IGP reiterated that such inhuman incidents were not acceptable in any case.

