Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saadat Hassan Prisons visits HFW Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saadat Hassan on Thursday visited Hamza Foundation Welfare (HFW) Hospital and distributed gifts among paediatric patients.

During the visit, he was briefed about the services and facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

He was informed that free facilities, including blood transfusion facilities, were being provided to patients suffering from various blood-related ailments.

IGP prisons also visited different sections of the hospital including the thalassemia and hemophilia ward, laboratory and blood bank. He also distributed gifts among children and met with their families.

