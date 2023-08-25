Ashbah Khan, the daughter of the brave Inspector Imran Brohi of Punjab Police, met with IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Ashbah Khan, the daughter of the brave Inspector Imran Brohi of Punjab Police, met with IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

Inspector Imran Brohi had sacrificed his life to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Ashbah informed IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, about her educational aspirations, and during the conversation, Ashbah Khan conveyed a positive message about progressing in education and life.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, stated that Inspector Imran Brohi's daughter, Ashbah Khan, will now complete her education at a private university in Lahore, and a plot will be provided to the family of Shaheed Inspector Imran Brohi in Lahore.

The IG Punjab directed all the forces to pay special attention to the education and upbringing of their children and emphasized utilizing various platforms, such as Punjab Police's website, YouTube channel, and sabaq.pk, to ensure the best education for children.

He further mentioned that the police department will continue to offer scholarships and guidance for higher education for the children of police personnel.