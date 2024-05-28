Inspector injured in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Inspector of Punjab police Sargodha was injured after the firing of some unidentified outlaws here under the jurisdiction of Kot Momin police station on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson said that Inspector Shahid Iqbal Haral r/o Chawowal was returning home after duty on his car when some unidentified armed outlaws opened fire at him.

Resultantly his both legs got injured .

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the injured to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.