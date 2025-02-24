Inspector Iram Brings Another Honour For Rawalpindi Police
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 08:17 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Inspector Iram Khanum has brought another honour for the Rawalpindi Police by winning a gold medal in the 8th National Mass Wrestling Championship 2025.
The championship was held at the University of Sialkot on February 22-23, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Monday.
Inspector Iram helped the Police Department to secure third position in the third edition of the Fitness Challenge Pakistan held in Peshawar earlier in the month by winning two gold medals,
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated Inspector Iram for her consistent excellent performance in the fitness competitions.
