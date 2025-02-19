Open Menu

Inspector Iram Brings Honour For Police, Wins 2 Gold Medals In Fitness Challenge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Inspector Iram Khanum of the Rawalpindi Police has brought laurels for the Police by winning two gold medals in the third edition of the Fitness Challenge Pakistan.

The two-day event took place at Arena Hall, Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar, under the auspices of Pakistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (PBBF). Teams from Pakistan Army, Police, Railways, Higher education Commission, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Islamabad participated in the event.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Wednesday, Inspector Iram Khanum by winning two gold medals helped the department to clinch third position in the championship.

It may be added that the Police secured third place with two gold and one silver medals, while the Army won the Challenge with 16 gold and six silver medals, and the KP finished as runners-up with two gold and five silver medals.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated Inspector Iram Khanum for her excellent performance in the competition and brining an honour for the Police department.

He said that the officers of Rawalpindi Police had not only proved their worth in competitions at the national level but also internationally.

