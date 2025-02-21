Inspector Irum gets appreciation certificate for winning 2 gold medals at Fitness Challenge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Friday awarded a certificate of appreciation to Inspector Irum Khanum for her excellent performance at the National Bodybuilding Fitness Challenge Championship.

Inspector Irum won two gold medals and helped the Police department to secure third position in the championship held at the Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

She had earlier won the first position in powerlifting inter-range competitions on behalf of the Rawalpindi Region and won a gold medal.

RPO Alpa specially invited Inspector Irum Khanum, who is also Incharge Sports District Police Rawalpindi, to appreciate her for bringing laurels for the Rawalpindi Region.

On the occasion, the RPO said that they were taking steps to not only promote professional skills among the personnel but also encourage them to take part in healthy activities and sports.

He said that Inspector Irum’s success was a proof that there was no dearth of talent in the police force. They would continue encouraging athletes in the future as well so that healthy activities could be further promoted in the force.