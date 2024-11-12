Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Air Force, Major General Mohammed Gadih, called on the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday at Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Air Force, Major General Mohammed Gadih, called on the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting; professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional maritime security, were discussed, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Navy).

The Naval Chief expressed that Pakistan and Morocco enjoy cordial relations underpinned by mutual respect, growing economic ties, and cooperation at multilateral forums. Various avenues, including bilateral training and exchange of visits were also highlighted.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security. Both leaders agreed to further strengthen and diversify the scope of the existing bilateral defence relationship.