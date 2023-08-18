Open Menu

Inspector Murtaza Tops Advance Course 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector, Kohat police, Murtaza Khan has achieved top position in Advance Course 2023 from Hangu Police Training College, office of the Regional Information informed on Friday.

Murtaza Khan had also grabbed the first position in PSI Course 2007 across the province while in 2013, he had topped the Upper Course from the province.

He completed his MA Political Science Degree from Kohat University in 2004 and had also represented the Pakistan police on an international level in the United Nations Mission.

After completing his Advance Course, Murtaza Khan was now eligible for conferring some important responsibilities.

