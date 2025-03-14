Inspector, Seven Cops Dismissed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 09:47 PM
Regional Police Officer Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Friday rejected appeals of an inspector rank officer and seven constables, upholding their dismissal from service
Inspector Asim Inam from Khanewal police was summoned time and again to appear in person and explain his position on charges of dereliction from duty but he failed to appear and dismissed from service.
Appeals of seven constables who were dismissed from service were also rejected. They included Rizwan Akram, Israr Ahmad, Tariq Ali, Munawar Hussain, Muhammad Amjad, Samiullah and Shahzad Hussain.
However, appeals of some officers and officials were accepted including sub inspector who was dismissed from service but charges against him were not proved. ASIs Mazhar Abbas and Muhammad Aslam were restored to their original rank of sub inspector. Appeals of some other officials were also accepted.
